Former Redmart CFO joins fashion e-commerce startup Pomelo

FASHION e-commerce startup Pomelo has appointed Jim Boland, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of online grocery platform Redmart, as its new CFO.

Mr Boland will be responsible for building up Pomelo’s financial infrastructure to drive profitability while enabling rapid growth across the region. He has led organisations in fast-growing e-commerce businesses for over 19 years, through leadership roles at Amazon, Dell and Alibaba-owned RedMart.

With Mr Boland’s appointment, Pomelo’s co-founder and former CFO Casey Liang will transition to enhancing the Bangkok-based firm’s growth team, which encompasses the performance marketing and business intelligence teams. This cross-functional team will work closely with the engineering, design and product teams to accelerate customer acquisition and retention, said Pomelo in a press statement.

Mr Boland said: "I am delighted to join this innovative company which has designed a business model strategically suitedto grow fast and profitably. As a digitally native, vertically integrated omnichannel brand, Pomelo presents an exciting opportunity to leverage my past experience with vertical integration, retail, and e-commerce, especially during the critical scaling up phase."

His appointment comes not long after two new core hires at Pomelo. In the fourth quarter last year, the firm hired Cathriona Nolan as its assistant vice-president (AVP) of creative operations, and Vorada Hiransomboon as its AVP of buying. Prior to their new roles, Ms Nolan spent five and a half years at Burberry, while Ms Hiransomboon was head of buying at Inditex.