Gaming platform Roblox acquires 3D facial animation firm Loom.ai

[BENGALURU] US gaming platform Roblox said on Monday it has acquired Loom.ai, a San Francisco-based startup providing real-time facial animation technology for 3D avatars.

Roblox said the deal will accelerate the development of next-generation avatars, as the startup's technology allows players to show their emotions and facial expressions.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roblox, which offers software downloads to create games and play them online, uses various Lego-like characters for its games.

The deal comes days after Roblox put off its planned initial public offering until next year, according to a memo sent to its employees and seen by Reuters.

