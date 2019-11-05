BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Gojek, other ride-hailing firms to start pilot run in Malaysia in January

Gojek, other ride-hailing firms to start pilot run in Malaysia in January

Tue, Nov 05, 2019
Malaysia will allow ride-hailing firms such as Indonesia's Gojek to start operations on a limited scale from January 2020, Malaysia's transport minister said on Tuesday.
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - 10:34
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will allow ride-hailing firms such as Indonesia's Gojek to start operations on a limited scale from January 2020, Malaysia's transport minister said on Tuesday.

Gojek, whose backers include Alphabet's Google and Chinese tech companies Tencent and JD, will start operating based on a proof-of-concept to measure demand for the service over six months, Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

