Gojek, other ride-hailing firms to start pilot run in Malaysia in January
Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 10:34 AM
1 -min read
Listen to this article
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will allow ride-hailing firms such as Indonesia's Gojek to start operations on a limited scale from January 2020, Malaysia's transport minister said on Tuesday.
Gojek, whose backers include Alphabet's Google and Chinese tech companies Tencent and JD, will start operating based on a proof-of-concept to measure demand for the service over six months, Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.
