Gojek partners Deliveroo, Advo, Ebb & Flow to provide delivery jobs for drivers

GOJEK Singapore on Monday said it has inked agreements with various organisations including Deliveroo to create additional earning opportunities for its drivers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Under the partnership with Deliveroo, Gojek drivers will take on food delivery to pick up meals...
