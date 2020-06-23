Gojek to announce layoffs this week: report

INDONESIAN ride-hailing firm Gojek will announce layoffs this week, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

A Gojek spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

The company recently raised an undisclosed sum from tech giants Facebook and PayPal, reportedly taking its ongoing Series F round to over US$3 billion and valuing the firm at about US$10 billion.

Any layoffs at Gojek would come just a week after rival Grab cut about 360 employees, representing just under 5 per cent of its regional workforce. The ride-hailing businesses of both Grab and Gojek have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview last week, Gojek's Singapore general manager Lien Choong Luen told reporters that recovery for the startup's ride-hailing business here is uncertain, but looks promising.

As of July last year, Gojek had over 230 employees in Singapore, The Business Times previously reported. The company has over 14,200 employees listed on networking site LinkedIn across all its operating markets.

Mr Lien had said last week: "(On) what the trajectory (for recovery) looks like for the end of this year - I think the jury is (still) out for how long it will take to recover."

He had dismissed talk that Gojek may be better off focusing on its home market of Indonesia rather than chasing regional growth.

A Gojek spokesperson added last week that the company remains committed to achieving a 50:50 split between its home market of Indonesia and its international markets, namely Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

The spokesperson had also said that Gojek "remains committed to a long-term, sustainable presence in Singapore".