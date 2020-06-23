Gojek to announce layoffs this week: sources

BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Garage

[JAKARTA] Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek is set to announce layoffs this week, sources told Reuters.

Gojek, is finalising a more than US$3 billion investment round at a US$10 billion valuation, joined by Facebook as well as previous investors Tencent and Google.

A spokesperson for Gojek declined to comment.

