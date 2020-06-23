Gojek to announce layoffs this week: sources
Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 2:31 PM
1 -min read

PHOTO: GOJEK
[JAKARTA] Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek is set to announce layoffs this week, sources told Reuters.
Gojek, is finalising a more than US$3 billion investment round at a US$10 billion valuation, joined by Facebook as well as previous investors Tencent and Google.
A spokesperson for Gojek declined to comment.
REUTERS
