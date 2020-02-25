Grab, Gojek are mulling a merger: report

SOUTH-EAST Asia’s two super-app titans are holding talks on a potential merger, although roadblocks remain to negotiating how control of the combined firm will be split, tech news outlet The Information reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter, both companies' management teams have had serious conversations about a potential merger in the past few months. In early February, Grab president Ming Maa and Gojek chief executive Andre Soelistyo are said to have attended the latest discussion.

However, a major point of contention is said to lie in who will control the firm. The Information reported that Gojek does not want its operations to be absorbed into Grab. Meanwhile, Grab reportedly told its major investors that Gojek wants a deal where its shareholders would own half of the companies’ combined Indonesian operations. However, Grab is said to be seeking control of the combined entity, including the Indonesian operations.

In addition, the deal may face regulatory scrutiny, given that Grab’s earlier acquisition of Uber’s South-east Asian business was found to have violated Singapore’s anti-competition laws.

Talk of a potential merger comes as both Grab and Gojek continue to raise blockbuster funding rounds, while there is little clarity on their path to profitability. Last week, Nikkei reported that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan’s largest bank, had agreed to invest US$700 million in Grab.

The Business Times has reached out to Gojek for comment. Grab declined to comment on the report.