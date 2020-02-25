Grab raising US$706m from MUFG to roll out financial services

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asian ride hailing giant Grab is raising US$706 million from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and US$150 million from Japanese IT services firm TIS Inc, as it seeks to expand aggressively into financial services.

"MUFG's investment into Grab is a vote of confidence in our super app strategy and our ability to build a long-term, sustainable business," Ming Maa, Grab's president, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, Bloomberg News had reported that MUFG intends to market a range of financial services from insurance to loans to Grab's users.

Separately, Indonesia's Gojek is refuting a report that it is in talks with Grab about a potential merger, a spokesman told The Business Times on Tuesday.

