Grab raising US$706m from MUFG to roll out financial services
Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 2:18 PM
1 -min read
PHOTO: ST FILE
[SINGAPORE] South-east Asian ride hailing giant Grab is raising US$706 million from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and US$150 million from Japanese IT services firm TIS Inc, as it seeks to expand aggressively into financial services.
"MUFG's investment into Grab is a vote of confidence in our super app strategy and our ability to build a long-term, sustainable business," Ming Maa, Grab's president, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Last week, Bloomberg News had reported that MUFG intends to market a range of financial services from insurance to loans to Grab's users.
Separately, Indonesia's Gojek is refuting a report that it is in talks with Grab about a potential merger, a spokesman told The Business Times on Tuesday.
