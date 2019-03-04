Healthcare startup Halodoc raises US$65m in series B funding

HALODOC, an Indonesia-based digital healthcare platform, has raised US$65 million in a series B funding, led by new investor UOB Venture Management.

This is the second major financing round for the company since its establishment in April 2016. SingTel Innov8, Korea Investment Partners and WuXi AppTec are among the other new investors taking part in the latest round.

Halodoc said the funds raised will be used to develop its technology and infrastructure as well as to broaden strategicpartnerships with hospitals and healthcare providers across Indonesia.

Its platform connects customers in Indonesia to over 20,000 licensed doctors in the country for live consultations via its mobile app and website. Services also include fast delivery of medication from over 1,300 participating pharmacies as well as lab tests which can be ordered and carried out in the customer's home.

Halodoc said its platform usage grew by 2,500% in 2018, exceeding initial expectations. Halodoc was also named the "Most Innovative Start-up in Asia" in November 2018 by Galen Growth Asia, an organisation that monitors the healthcare start-up ecosystem in the Asia Pacific. Gojek, a strategic investor, integrated its medicine delivery service Go-Med into Halodoc's app.

"There is a huge potential for us to use technology to extend the reach of conventional healthcare, providing better access for the archipelago’s large population," said Jonathan Sudharta, Halodoc founder and chief executive officer.

"The strategic investments and partnerships will enable us to accelerate our efforts in building a platform that improves access and convenience to millions of Indonesian customers,” he said.