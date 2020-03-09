honestbee plans pizza joint despite staff going unpaid for February

DISTRESSED startup honestbee plans to open a pizza shop in Siglap, and has already shifted kitchen equipment and furniture to a shophouse unit at Upper East Coast Road, The Business Times (BT) has learnt.

The latest development comes as the company also appears to be tight on working capital. BT understands that honestbee has not paid out salaries and Central Provident Fund contributions to its 60-odd staff for February. Ex-employees are also still owed their final tranche of salary repayments.

When BT visited the Siglap unit on Saturday, a refrigerator, a pasta maker, a coffee machine, several large cardboard boxes, IT equipment, honestbee-branded bags and several shelves were visible from the exterior.

BT also understands from sources that honestbee owns a wood-fired pizza oven, purchased in 2018 for habitat, that could be used in the new pizza shop. One source estimated that it was bought for about S$38,000, but has been left unused thus far.

According to regulatory filings, three units of the two-storey shophouse along Upper East Coast Road are owned by honestbee chief executive Ong Lay Ann.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

BT has reached out to Mr Ong and honestbee for comment on the rationale for the move, whether he plans to charge honestbee rent for the unit, as well as what will become of the startup's existing lease at habitat, which is understood to be up for renewal in September.

honestbee's latest plan comes about a week after it cleared out its furniture, fixtures and equipment from habitat's premises at 34 Boon Leat Terrace, escalating tensions between the startup and habitat landlord LHN Space Resources.

BT understands that honestbee called the police after LHN representatives showed up at habitat to question why the startup was shifting its furniture out. The furniture is understood to have been transported to a warehouse space in Genting Lane.