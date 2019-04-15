You are here

Home > Garage

How Grab can outwit the incumbents

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20190415_JLVERTEX_3753640.jpg
Grab expects to raise US$6.5 billion of total capital this year, with the funding a mix of debt and equity.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

VERTEX Ventures' Chua Kee Lock may try to tell startups at a pitch that it is no big deal.

"Why do you want to get money from us? We are the dumbest," the CEO of Temasek-backed Vertex Holdings recounted one response to startups that come a-knocking. "We can't even speak

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
3 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Ode to my alma mater
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BT_20190415_GCWHITECOAT15CGI7_3753704.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Consumer

WhiteCoat clinches AIA group healthcare deal

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

Apr 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small firms in Vietnam and Indonesia most optimistic about 2019: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening