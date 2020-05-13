BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Indonesia's Kopi Kenangan raises US$109m in Sequoia-led round

Singapore

INDONESIAN coffee retail chain Kopi Kenangan has raised US$109 million in a Series B funding round led by its existing backer, Sequoia Capital, the company announced on Tuesday.

The round was also joined by new investors B Capital, the venture capital firm co-founded by...

Kopi Kenangan
new retail
startup funding
Seqouia Capital
