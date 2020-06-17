Investment in Israeli financial tech firms doubled in 2019

[TEL AVIV] Investments in Israeli financial technology firms rose 107 per cent in 2019 to a record US$1.8 billion, according to a report released on Wednesday by Start-Up Nation Central.

Israel ranks fifth in fintech investments after China, the United States, the United Kingdom and India and accounts for 5.1 per cent of global investments in this field.

Six of the capital rounds raised by Israeli fintech companies in 2019 exceeded US$100 million, compared with only one in the previous year. These included Lemonade, which raised US$300 million and Next Insurance, which raised US$250 million.

Earlier this month insurance start-up Lemonade filed for a US initial public offering.

The participation rate of foreign investors was 69 per cent of all rounds in 2019, compared with 57 per cent in 2018.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Start-Up National Central, a non-profit organisation, said the fintech industry is not immune to the shock experienced by other technology sectors in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"Foreign investors may want to maintain their distance now, while the local ones will focus on protecting their portfolio companies," said Yair Fonarov, head of the fintech sector at Start-Up Nation Central. "The younger companies will therefore have a harder time finding investors."

REUTERS