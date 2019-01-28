You are here

Home > Garage

JustCo to open 6 co-working spaces in Korea and Australia

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 6:22 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

SINGAPORE-BASED JustCo is expanding to Korea and Australia, with the opening of six co-working spaces in Melbourne, Sydney and Seoul.

The firm's four co-working spaces in Sydney and Melbourne will mark its first venture beyond Asia. This includes a four-storey 90,000 sq ft centre at 15 William Street, Melbourne, slated to open in May 2019.

JustCo's first of two spaces in Korea will be opened at the Seoul Finance Centre, owned and managed by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Last year, Frasers Property, GIC and JustCo said they are jointly investing US$177 million to develop a co-working space platform across Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Founder and CEO Kong Wan Sing said: "2019 is starting strong for us as we enter new cities in Korea and Australia and announce more locations in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

"Co-working has immense potential. With our expertise, we are looking to grow the industry by helping more companies realise the synergies, efficiencies and opportunities of a shared workspace."

Mr Kong added that across all of JustCo's newly secured locations in the region, it has received 50 per cent pre-lease commitment by large corporates. Over the last year, the company's member base has grown 42 per cent.

JustCo said in a press statement that it expects to grow its headcount by 60 per cent for departments including IT and infrastructure, workspace design, and sales and community.

Garage

Thai startup fills gap in tech talent recruiting

Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'

Lazada veteran James Chang replaces Alexis Lanternier as Singapore CEO

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Consortium awaits MAS nod to test market for private-company shares

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel to sell 70% stake in Vietnam township project for about S$136m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening