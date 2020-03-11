Lippo Group invests in payments startup MoolahGo in pre-Series A round

CONGLOMERATE Lippo Group has invested an undisclosed sum in payments startup MoolahGo as part of its pre-Series A funding round, the Singapore-based startup said on Tuesday.

The multi-currency payments specialist will use the funds to bring other payment services such as digital mobile payments to market.

It will also use the funds to enter new markets in the region, it said.

Started in early 2018, MoolahGo last raised funds in March 2019, when it received seed funding from the founder and former chief executive officer of TransferTo (now known as Thunes), another payments company.

Lippo also has stakes in mainboard-listed OUE Limited and Catalist-listed Healthway Medical, among others.

The group has previously invested in fintech OVO eWallet, which was established in 2016 and is now one of Indonesia's startup unicorns.