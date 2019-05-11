Local food startup bags US$10m in Series B funding

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED food-tech startup Grain has raised US$10 million in a Series B funding round led by Thailand's Singha Ventures, as it looks to expand to other Asian cities, starting with Bangkok.
With the proceeds, the company (which offers everyday meals and catering and...
