Local food startup bags US$10m in Series B funding

Sat, May 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg
Grain aims to expand at home with the funds from Singha Ventures; it will also leverage Singha's F&B network in Thailand
Singapore

SINGAPORE-BASED food-tech startup Grain has raised US$10 million in a Series B funding round led by Thailand's Singha Ventures, as it looks to expand to other Asian cities, starting with Bangkok.

With the proceeds, the company (which offers everyday meals and catering and...

