LTA accepting applications for bike-sharing sandbox licences

BIKE-SHARING companies looking to apply for a sandbox licence have until Feb 24 to do so, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday.

Having a sandbox licence allows firms to operate bike-sharing services in public spaces for one year with a maximum fleet size-threshold of up to 1,000 bicycles.

All bicycle-sharing licensees must also integrate LTA's quick response (QR) code parking system into their mobile applications in order to ensure proper parking of bicycles.

Sandbox licensees can obtain a full licence and grow their fleet over time if they are able to manage indiscriminate parking well, comply with regulatory requirements and ensure good utilisation rates.

As part of the evaluation process, LTA will look at the applicant's plans and ability to manage indiscriminate parking and user education on proper parking.

It will also consider the applicant's ability to maintain healthy fleet utilisation rates. This includes managing overall demand for its bike-sharing services and the availability of parking spaces. The applicant's overall track record will also be considered.

The next licence-application cycle for bike-sharing services will occur in the second half of the year, LTA said.