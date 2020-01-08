Luckin Coffee seeks more of China market with new vending machine business

[BEIJING] Luckin Coffee Inc said it is expanding into vending machines that sell freshly brewed hot beverages and snacks, seeking even more of the China market after overtaking Starbucks Corp as the country's biggest coffee chain by number of stores.

Luckin founder and CEO Qian Zhiya said the new strategy allowed it to be asset-light and nimble.

"It allows us to get closer to consumers and we are not restricted by the licence approvals," she said at an event to launch the new business.

Growing at breakneck speed by offering cheap delivery, online ordering and big discounts, Luckin also said it now has just over 4,500 stores across China - achieving a goal it set one year ago and topping Starbucks which has 4,100.

Luckin showcased two vending machines at the event - one featuring a Swiss Schaerer coffee machine that can make a variety of hot and iced drinks, as well as one offering a range of snacks.

Investors in the Nasdaq-listed startup, worth US$8.4 billion, include Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and China International Capital Corp Ltd. By comparison, Starbucks has a market value of US$104 billion.

Luckin made a net loss attributable to shareholders of about 532 million yuan (S$103.5 million) for the third quarter ended Sept 30, compared with a 484.9 million yuan loss for the same period a year earlier. It has also said it is looking to expand overseas.

REUTERS