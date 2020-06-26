Luckin shares to be delisted on Monday

[BENGALURU] Luckin Coffee said on Friday Nasdaq notified the Chinese coffee chain that its shares would be delisted at the open on Monday.

Luckin's shares, which have lost more than 85 per cent of their value since the company announced an internal investigation of some employees fabricating sales, tumbled 25 per cent in trading before the bell.

The Chinese company received a second delisting notice from Nasdaq earlier this week after it failed to file its annual report.

Reuters