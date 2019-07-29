Money FM podcast: How working in his family business prepared Glife's CEO for the future

The Breakfast Huddle: How working in his family business prepared Glife's CEO for the future

16:26 min

Synopsis: Singapore agri-tech firm Glife announced that it has raised S$1.6 million seed capital to take farm food direct to forks. Justin Chou, CEO and co-founder of Glife shares more about the business, the investment, as well as the adoption of tech in the agri-tech industry.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt