Money FM podcast: Singaporean female entrepreneur selected to represent Singapore at Google Demo Day Asia 2019
Mind Your Business: Singaporean female entrepreneur selected to represent Singapore at Google Demo Day Asia 2019
08:58 min
Synopsis: By curating personalised trips to less-travelled destinations, Anywhr wants to reignite the joy of discovery in taking new journeys, forging meaningful connections with ourselves and the world around you.
We chat with Zelia Leong, co-founder of Anywhr, an online travel booking service that provides a unique travel experience for its customers to less-travelled destinations. The catch is, they'll only inform you of the destination a week in advance or on the day of departure.
