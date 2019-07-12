Money FM podcast: Singaporean female entrepreneur selected to represent Singapore at Google Demo Day Asia 2019

Garage

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM
08:58 min

Synopsis: By curating personalised trips to less-travelled destinations, Anywhr wants to reignite the joy of discovery in taking new journeys, forging meaningful connections with ourselves and the world around you.

We chat with Zelia Leong, co-founder of Anywhr, an online travel booking service that provides a unique travel experience for its customers to less-travelled destinations. The catch is, they'll only inform you of the destination a week in advance or on the day of departure.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

