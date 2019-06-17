Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it?

From left: Elliott Danker, MONEY FM 89.3 presenter; Huang Shao-Ning, partner and chief angel of AngelCentral; Veronika Kuznetsova, director of investor relations at Investible; and Ramesh Raghavan, vice-chairman of BANSEA (Ban-C)
Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?

The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?

17:34 min

Synopsis: A huge number of startups and unicorns have been popping up in South-east Asia and that has fuelled a wave of angel investing clubs in Singapore.

Huang Shao-Ning, partner and chief angel of AngelCentral; Ramesh Raghavan, vice-chairman of BANSEA (Ban-C); and Veronika Kuznetsova, director of investor relations at Investible share more about the risks and how to get an angel to invest in the company.

