MVL partners OrangeTee & Tie to allow property agents to book rides from Agent App

MVL Foundation, the company behind blockchain-based ride-hailing application TADA, will be working with real estate agency OrangeTee & Tie to allow agents to book a ride directly from their agent mobile app.

The Agent App was launched by OrangeTee & Tie last year for its agents to manage property listings across multiple portals. The platform-to-platform integration between the app and TADA is expected to be completed by Q3 this year.

Through this partnership, agents can book a ride for themselves or their clients for meetings, said MVL in a press statement. TADA currently has 28,000 vehicles in its fleet.

"This (partnership) will also allow our drivers to have an additional opportunity to receive ride bookings," said Kay Woo, chief executive of MVL. OrangeTee & Tie currently employs more than 4,100 agents.

Steven Tan, managing director of OrangeTee & Tie, said that with access to the TADA platform through Agent App, agents can provide better customer experiences by conveniently hailing a ride for their customers to a property for sale.

"They can also call for a ride themselves easily through Agent App which they are already doing work on, saving much valuable time in the process," he added.