Nest Tech gets piece of Waitrr's pie with investment in F&B tech startup's pre-Series A round

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 5:03 PM
Waitrr's food-ordering app allows restaurants to offer mobile ordering, which the company says will help restaurants increase sales and capture data points.
PHOTO: WAITRR

VENTURE capital fund Nest Tech has invested an undisclosed sum in Singapore food and beverage technology startup, Waitrr, in its pre-series A round.

Nest Tech, which invests in seed-stage technology startups, will have a minority stake in Waitrr. It will support the company's expansion into South-east Asia, particularly Vietnam and Myanmar, where the fund has a strong presence. 

Waitrr's food-ordering app allows restaurants to offer mobile ordering, which the company says will help restaurants increase sales and capture data points. 

It does not charge its partners upfront, but runs on a commission and subscription model where merchants pay a monthly subscription, and a commission fee for every order that goes through the platform. Waitrr added that orders through its platform is growing 25 per cent month-on-month.

The company said that the app helps restaurants raise staff-efficiency by 40 per cent and table turnover by 20 per cent on average. In addition, its fully integrated loyalty and rewards programme helps retain customers.

Waitrr works with over 200 restaurants in Singapore including The Daily Cut, Guzman y Gomez, PAUL and Da Paolo Gastronomia.

The startup has already partnered Nets and OCBC, which allows the app's users to pay for orders with NetsPay and OCBC Pay Anyone.

