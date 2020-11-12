Ninja Van partners Myanmar's NearMe to drive e-payments

LAST-MILE logistics firm Ninja Van has teamed up with NearMe, a digital-services platform in Myanmar, to drive e-payments in the frontier market.

Through the partnership, business and retail partners of Ninja Van Myanmar will have access to NearMe's e-payments platform, which will enable them to accept payments via mobile wallets from customers.

NearMe says that its platform is used by over 50,000 retailers, and that transaction volumes "increased exponentially" during the Covid-19 lockdown in Myanmar.

Lynn Htaik Aung, chief executive of NearMe, said that the partnership with Ninja Van Myanmar is a "great opportunity for us to tap their network to introduce digital payment acceptance to more social media sellers, businesses, and enterprises".

"NearMe's comprehensive retail digital services platform encourages businesses and consumers across Myanmar to participate in the digital economy, with its easy-to-use interface. We strive to make our platform widely accessible across the country and welcome partnerships like this to advance our vision," he said.

Kyaw Thet Zaw, chief executive of Ninja Van Myanmar, said that the logistics firm "will pioneer the e-payments option in the e-commerce sector to help accelerate the transition to a cashless economy in Myanmar. This move will provide better visibility and flexibility for the sellers, consumers and intermediaries."

Ninja Van started business operations in Myanmar in 2017. It is focused on logistics solutions for small and medium-sized e-commerce players and large enterprises in the country, like City Mall Online and Ocean Supercenter.

NearMe, previously known as 1-STOP, was launched by global payments firm 2C2P in 2015, in partnership with the Myanma Awba Group and Pahtama Group.