oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BIKE-SHARING firm Mobike could have its global operations outside China snapped up by two Costa Rican brothers, The Business Times has learnt. They lead an investment firm that last September became the majority shareholder in troubled company oBike.
Partnering them is
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg