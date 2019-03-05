You are here

Home > Garage

Online direct debit payments firm Curlec completes seed funding round led by Captii Ventures

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 1:45 PM
taras@sph.com.sg

Photo 1.jpg
Aun Xian Lim (left), Captii Ventures investment manager, with Zac Liew, Curlec CEO and co-founder. Since Curlec's launch in 2018, it has processed in excess of RM50 million (S$16.6 million) worth of transactions
PHOTO: CURLEC

ONLINE direct debit payments company Curlec has completed its seed funding round led by Captii Ventures. The Malaysia-based venture capital-backed fintech company did not disclose the amount raised.

Curlec told BT that the funds will be used to bulk up the company's sales and marketing team in Malaysia, and for the company to expand regionally.

Curlec's online direct debit payments platform enables businesses of all sizes to access the interbank direct debit mechanism by automating the entire collection workflow. Acting as an intermediary between a business and its consumers’ banks, the company's software replaces the old method of paper workflow with a more efficient cloud-based solution.

Since its launch in 2018, it has processed in excess of RM50 million (S$16.6 million) worth of transactions and served companies such as CTOS, Funding Societies, HelloGold and a wide range of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Though a number of players have already tapped markets across Europe and other developed nations, direct debit has historically had low penetration across Malaysia and South-east Asia, said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to have secured funding from Captii Ventures and are looking forward to bringing direct debit to the Malaysian SME market and beyond,” said Curlec co-founder and CEO Zac Liew.

Captii Ventures chief executive Ng Sai Kit said: "There is a large opportunity in this space, as direct debit has traditionally been the hardest payment method for businesses and consumers to access prior to the introduction of Curlec". 

Garage

Find good partners, avoid analysis paralysis to build a viable ESG strategy

Healthcare startup Halodoc raises US$65m in series B funding

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

AJ Capital-backed Symbo launches online insurance broking business in S'pore

Cancer immunotherapy biotech Tessa Therapeutics names industry veteran to board

Neuron Mobility charged with providing e-scooter sharing service without licence

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

skyline.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

Mar 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Declout, China Jinjiang, Far East Group

Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore motor insurers swing to underwriting profit of nearly S$10m for 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening