Online education firm Coursera is said to weigh 2021 IPO

[SAN FRANCISCO] Coursera is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in 2021 that could give the online education provider a valuation of around US$5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is talking to potential IPO underwriters, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn't public. No final decision has been made and Mountain View, California-based Coursera could opt to remain private, they said.

A representative for Coursera declined to comment.

Online education is booming as people displaced by the coronavirus pandemic pivot to new careers. The startup Udemy raised money at a US$3 billion valuation and has told investors it could pursue an IPO next year, people familiar with the matter said last month.

Founded by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng, Coursera works with more than 200 universities and other educators to offer courses, certification and degree programmes, according to its website.

It raised US$130 million in July at a valuation of US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook.

Coursera's backers include Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates and Learn Capital.

