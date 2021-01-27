BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

SUBSCRIBERS

Patrick Grove's Catcha files to raise US$250m for blank-cheque firm

Garage

Patrick Grove's Catcha files to raise US$250m for blank-cheque firm

The SPAC is expected to target tech companies that are worth over US$1b
Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 5:50 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article
BT_20210127_OPCATCHA27Z1LU_4423894.jpg
BT_20210127_OPCATCHA27Z1LU_4423894.jpg, by opub@dd
Mr Grove, who has set up startups including iflix, iProperty Group, and iCar Asia, will serve as chief executive and chairman.
PHOTO: PATRICK GROVE
The SPAC is expected to target tech companies that are worth over US$1b
Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Olivia Poh oliviapoh@sph.com.sg @OliviaPohBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

SINGAPORE-BASED Catcha Group has filed to raise US$250 million for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), saying the vehicle would target technology companies in South-east Asia and Australia.

The SPAC, called Catcha Investment, will be run by Catcha Group's co-...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Blank-cheque companies
startups
startup funding
Asean
Purchase this article