Putting the shareholding registry on a blockchain

PRIVATE capital platform CapBridge recently announced that its stock exchange for privately held companies, 1exchange, will make use of the Ethereum blockchain platform to record transactions.
ONCE a brash provocateur of banks, TransferWise is now hoping to cosy up with more banks in the Asia-Pacific, with its head of global banking partnerships having engaged with a dozen banking partners in the region in the last couple of days to try to sell its remittance service by integrating it with the banks' existing services.