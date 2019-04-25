RWDC Industries raises US$22m in Series A3 funding round

RWDC Industries raises US$22m in Series A3 funding round

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The funds will mainly be used to research ways to eliminate single-use plastic
RWDC Industries, a Singapore-based biotech startup, has raised US$22 million in an oversubscribed Series A3 round led by Singapore-based venture capital firm Vickers Venture Partners and Eversource Retirement Plan Master Trust, the pension fund of US-based energy firm Eversource...

