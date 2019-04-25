RWDC Industries raises US$22m in Series A3 funding round

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RWDC Industries, a Singapore-based biotech startup, has raised US$22 million in an oversubscribed Series A3 round led by Singapore-based venture capital firm Vickers Venture Partners and Eversource Retirement Plan Master Trust, the pension fund of US-based energy firm Eversource...
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg
SALESWHALE, a Singapore-based startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate sales e-mail for mid-market and large enterprises, has raised US$5.3 million in Series A equity funding led by Singapore-based venture capital fund Monk's Hill Ventures.