Sea's Q3 loss outpaces topline growth; group raises full-year revenue guidance

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE-based Sea Ltd - which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and game developer Garena - on Tuesday posted a wider Q3 net loss of US$425.3 million, more than double the loss of US$206.1 million a year ago.
This was despite a 98.7 per cent growth in topline to US$1.2...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes