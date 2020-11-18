BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Sea's Q3 loss outpaces topline growth; group raises full-year revenue guidance

Garage

Sea's Q3 loss outpaces topline growth; group raises full-year revenue guidance

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChong
3 -min read
Listen to this article
Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChong
3 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

SINGAPORE-based Sea Ltd - which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and game developer Garena - on Tuesday posted a wider Q3 net loss of US$425.3 million, more than double the loss of US$206.1 million a year ago.

This was despite a 98.7 per cent growth in topline to US$1.2...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Sea Ltd
shopee
financial results
gaming
Purchase this article