You are here

Home > Garage

Singapore-based maritime tech accelerator launched, said to be world's first

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 7:59 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SHIP management company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and entrepreneur network Techstars announced on Friday the joint launch of a maritime tech startup accelerator to be based in EPS’ headquarters in Singapore.

The mentorship-driven startup accelerator partnership is the first of its kind to target the maritime industry, according to EPS and Techstars.

From April 2019, the EPS MaritimeTech Accelerator Powered by Techstars will accept applications from startups around the world and ultimately select ten companies – including the most promising Singapore and regional early-stage ventures – to participate in the first run.

Entrepreneurs focused on disrupting the maritime industry with technologies related to regulations, fuel efficiency, vessel operations, digitalisation, navigation and other subthemes are encouraged to apply, said a joint statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In November 2019, the class will gather in EPS’ headquarters in Singapore for an intensive three-month programme of research and development, mentorship, and collaboration.

The accelerator will culminate in February 2020 with a demo day where every startup will pitch its newly polished business to an audience of venture capitalists, corporate innovation leaders and industry experts with the goal of facilitating investment in the companies.

EPS business development manager Gil Ofer said: “The merchant maritime industry is one of the oldest in the world, yet advancements in the business come slowly, lagging behind the latest technological trends that other mature industries readily adopt.“

He added that they intend to address this long-standing issue with the maritime tech accelerator to cultivate and mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs in an industry that is “ripe for disruption”.

Startups interested in applying can express interest on the Techstars General Interest Form or learn more on the EPS MaritimeTech Accelerator Powered by Techstars page.

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

BT_20190201_JLLEND_3685069.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Mortgage growth in Dec hits record low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening