Singapore startup Advocado integrates NetsPay on its customer loyalty platform; eyeing Series A funding

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 12:19 PM
Customer loyalty platform Advocado has partnered payment service provider Nets to allow its users to pay for purchases via NETSPay on its platform from January. The Singapore startup, self-funded since its founding in 2016, is also looking to raise a Series A funding round.
PHOTO: NETS

In addition to paying for purchases, users can redeem loyalty rewards on the same platform. The partnership also streamlines merchants' workflow since they can get started on the platform without any special devices, and can register users with their mobile numbers.

Participating merchants in this partnership include Pro Trim Hair Studio, EagleWings Loft, Ash & Char and Gamemartz.

Advocado is also set to launch a similar e-payment integration in Thailand later in 2019. It has over 500 merchants and 700 outlets on its platform, and over 415,000 users. Besides Singapore and Thailand, it also has a presence in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

