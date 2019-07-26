SoftBank announces new US$108b investment fund
SoftBank announces new US$108b investment fund
[TOKYO] Japan's SoftBank Group on Friday announced a new US$108 billion investment fund, the long-mooted successor to its blockbuster Vision Fund, with partners including Apple and Microsoft.
SoftBank Group itself will plough US$38 billion into the fund, which it said in a statement would "facilitate the continued acceleration of the AI (artificial intelligence) revolution though investment in market-leading, tech-enabled growth companies".
