Startups' valuations are climbing more slowly since Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SAN FRANCISCO] The coronavirus pandemic is still hitting startup valuations hard, but the pain was less acute in April than in March, according to a new report from Silicon Valley law firm Fenwick & West.
About the same number of companies, 64, got venture funding in April compared...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes