Supermarket retailer Carrefour buys lunch delivery startup Dejbox
Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 3:45 PM
1 -min read
Listen to this article
[PARIS] French supermarket retailer Carrefour said on Monday that it had agreed to buy Dejbox, a startup dealing in delivering lunches to office workers.
The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Dejbox says it is the biggest online canteen firm regarding delivering meals to businesses in suburban and outlying areas in France, and the company employs around 300 staff.
