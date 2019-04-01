Tech startup mobilityX launches all-in-one transport app Zipster

TECH startup mobilityX has on Monday launched the beta version of its all-in-one transportation app Zipster.

Zipster will provide a single point of access to multiple transport options including MRT, buses, private-hire vehicles, shared mobility devices and car-sharing services.

Alongside the app, the year-old startup will also launch a Zipster card trial that allows users to access all Zipster functions and pay for their public transportation using the card. Payments will be facilitated through the app's integrated payment wallet.

The "Mobility-as-a-Service" (MaaS) company wants to integrate journey planning, booking and payment so that users can compare available transport options, including their estimated duration and cost, and arrange the selected trip through one platform.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The SMRT and Toyota Tsusho-backed startup's current partnerships include SMRT, Grab, Gojek, bike-sharing platform Anywheel, e-scooter startup Neuron and EZ-Link among many others.

It has a tie-up with AXA Insurance Singapore to provide users with coverage for personal accident, accident medical reimbursement and personal liability.

mobilityX also has a freshly-minted memorandum of understanding (MOU) with OCBC Bank to integrate the lender's digital payments app - OCBC Pay Anyone - and allow for the use of OCBC credit and debit cards within Zipster's ecosystem.

Colin Lim, chief executive officer of mobilityX, said the introduction of MaaS aligns with Singapore’s Land Transport Master Plan 2040 and the land use Master Plan 2019. The plans, among other initiatives, aim to make Singapore's transportation experience more seamless and connected.