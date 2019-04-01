You are here

Home > Garage

Tech startup mobilityX launches all-in-one transport app Zipster

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 2:49 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

TECH startup mobilityX has on Monday launched the beta version of its all-in-one transportation app Zipster.

Zipster will provide a single point of access to multiple transport options including MRT, buses, private-hire vehicles, shared mobility devices and car-sharing services.

Alongside the app, the year-old startup will also launch a Zipster card trial that allows users to access all Zipster functions and pay for their public transportation using the card. Payments will be facilitated through the app's integrated payment wallet.

The "Mobility-as-a-Service" (MaaS) company wants to integrate journey planning, booking and payment so that users can compare available transport options, including their estimated duration and cost, and arrange the selected trip through one platform.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The SMRT and Toyota Tsusho-backed startup's current partnerships include SMRT, Grab, Gojek, bike-sharing platform Anywheel, e-scooter startup Neuron and EZ-Link among many others.

It has a tie-up with AXA Insurance Singapore to provide users with coverage for personal accident, accident medical reimbursement and personal liability.

mobilityX also has a freshly-minted memorandum of understanding (MOU) with OCBC Bank to integrate the lender's digital payments app - OCBC Pay Anyone - and allow for the use of OCBC credit and debit cards within Zipster's ecosystem.

Colin Lim, chief executive officer of mobilityX, said the introduction of MaaS aligns with Singapore’s Land Transport Master Plan 2040 and the land use Master Plan 2019. The plans, among other initiatives, aim to make Singapore's transportation experience more seamless and connected.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
5 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_0104.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

Private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019: URA flash estimate

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

Apr 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering, NokScoot in 63.7m baht line maintenance joint venture

doc74q54nmcq401ec04vdbl_doc749kj17zg7l3jhhzkbu.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Garage

Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening