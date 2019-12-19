Tessa Therapeutics to open cell therapy manufacturing facility next year

TEMASEK-BACKED biotech firm Tessa Therapeutics will open a 90,000 square foot commercial-scale cell therapy manufacturing facility in Singapore next year, it said in a press statement on Thursday.

Tessa, a clinical-stage firm developing cell therapies to treat cancer, plans for the facility to manufacture both clinical and commercial cell therapy products compliant with the US Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and key regulators in Asia. The manufacturing hub will also house Tessa’s corporate headquarters.

The facility will enhance Tessa’s capabilities in manufacturing and shipments of cell therapy to patients globally. Thus far, Tessa has produced and delivered personalised cell therapies to over 100 patients in 30 clinical sites, across five countries.

The facility will also integrate real-time monitoring technology for manufacturing operations and logistics, to ensure better standardisation and scalability of cell therapy delivery.

“As one of very few manufacturing facilities globally designed with the capabilities to meet clinical trial and registration requirements from multiple geographies, Tessa is poised to rapidly advance its role as a leading innovator of next-generation cancer cell therapies,” said John Ng, chief operations officer of Tessa.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Tessa’s latest move comes as it beefed up its business and management team this year. In June, the firm entered a US$120 million joint venture to develop cancer cell therapies in China with the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, a development by Ascendas-Singbridge and the Guangzhou Development District.

Earlier in March, Tessa appointed industry veteran Jeffrey Buchalter as an independent director, its third such appointment within the past year. In April 2018, Tessa named former Novo Nordisk chairman Goran Ando as an indepedent director, followed by George Sledge, chief of medical oncology at Stanford University Medical Centre, in December 2018.