The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?

The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?

17:34 min

Synopsis: A huge number of startups and unicorns have been popping up in South-east Asia and that has fuelled a wave of angel investing clubs in Singapore.

Huang Shao-Ning, partner and chief angel of AngelCentral; Ramesh Raghavan, vice-chairman of BANSEA (Ban-C); and Veronika Kuznetsova, director of investor relations at Investible share more about the risks and how to get an angel to invest in the company.

