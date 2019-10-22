Tickled Media names ex-Rocket Internet executive as finance lead

PARENTING portal operator Tickled Media has appointed Jatin Detwani, the former chief financial officer of Rocket Internet JV Asia Pacific, to lead its corporate finance, commercial and strategy function.

This comes just a month after the startup, which runs parenting portal theAsianparent, hired former Dentsu Aegis Network China CEO Susana Tsui as its CEO of media.

In his most recent role with Rocket Internet, Mr Detwani managed over 15 businesses in the region. He also served as chief financial officer of GEM Eduventures in London - the investment arm of GEMS Education group that invests in funds and technology startups globally.

At Tickled Media, Mr Detwani is tasked to push the business towards a revenue of US$100 million within the next few years, by implementing financial and product strategies.

According to regulatory filings checked by BT, Tickled Media recorded S$4 million in revenue in 2017, with a loss after tax of S$1.3 million.

“Having founded and led startups, the tech startup space is familiar ground where I have gained and learnt from. I am thrilled to be part of a team as driven as theAsianparent’s and look forward to contributing to the growth of the business,” Mr Detwani said in a press statement.

Tickled Media CEO Roshni Mahtani added: “We believe his appointment will help us strengthen our position in the industry and make better investments."

Tickled Media has over 200 employees spread across 12 markets. In July, it raised an undisclosed amount of Series C funding from investors including including Chinese corporations Fosun and JD.com.