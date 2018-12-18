Toyota to offer Total-care Service to 1,500 Grab vehicles

ASIA'S biggest carmaker Toyota Motor is offering a service to Grab that will allow Toyota to collect real-time vehicle information to tailor fleet management, automotive insurance and vehicle management services for Grab in Singapore.

The service, called the Total-care Service, will be offered for 1,500 Toyota vehicles owned by Grab through its subsidiary GrabRentals. Driving data will be collected by Toyota's in-vehicle data transmission device, TransLog, and sent to a shared information platform.

The service will start rolling out early next year.

This move follows Toyota's US$1 billion investment in Grab announced in June. Grab and Toyota said in a joint statement on Tuesday that both companies will work to increase the share of Toyota vehicles in Grab's fleet in the region by 25 per cent by 2020.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Grab said that the driving data collected will be used to improve driver safety and vehicle maintenance. For instance, Grab will be able to provide its drivers with support and advice for safety when needed, said the firm.

Toyota's affiliated insurance company Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance will offer telematics-based automotive insurance to GrabRentals, allowing for insurance premium reduction.

Maintenance schedule for each vehicle will also be optimised based on driving and vehicle condition data.

The Total-care Service will eventually be rolled out to Grab-owned Toyota vehicles across South-east Asia in phases.