STARTUPS

Trading platform delists KAYA tokens issued by Marvelstone unit

Garage
STARTUPS

Trading platform delists KAYA tokens issued by Marvelstone unit

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 05:50
Jamie Lee leejamie@sph.com.sg @JamieLeeBT

Singapore

FINTECH group Marvelstone Group held a S$135,050 investment in media startup Tech in Asia as at end-2017, which was Marvelstone's single-largest investment. That investment represented "less than one per cent" of Tech in Asia, Willis Wee, CEO and founder of Tech in Asia, told...

Marvelstone Group
LATTICE80
Singapore fintech
Purchase this article for Republication
 