BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Trust in technology has to be earned, not claimed, says Microsoft chief

Garage

Trust in technology has to be earned, not claimed, says Microsoft chief

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article
nz_satya_081220.jpg
nz_satya_081220.jpg, by zahidahar
Disruptions from the pandemic could accelerate tech adoption by financial services, but trust in technology has to be "earned, not claimed", said Microsoft's chief executive Satya Nadella.
PHOTO: MICROSOFT
Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Olivia Poh oliviapoh@sph.com.sg @OliviaPohBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

DISRUPTIONS from the pandemic could accelerate tech adoption by financial services, but trust in technology has to be "earned, not claimed", said Microsoft's chief executive Satya Nadella.

During a fireside chat at the annual Singapore FinTech Festival x Singapore Week of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SFFxSWITCH2020
Microsoft
artificial intelligence
FinTech
Purchase this article