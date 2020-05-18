BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Uber may be able to raise Grubhub offer to 1.925 Uber shares: Dow Jones

Garage

Uber may be able to raise Grubhub offer to 1.925 Uber shares: Dow Jones

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 12:04 PM
1 -min read
Listen to this article
ym-uber-180520.jpg
ym-uber-180520.jpg, by yasmin
Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company may be able to increase the Grubhub Inc offer to 1.925 Uber shares for each Grubhub share from 1.9 shares previously, the Dow Jones reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mon, May 18, 2020 - 12:04 PM
1 -min read
Listen to this article

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company may be able to increase the Grubhub Inc offer to 1.925 Uber shares for each Grubhub share from 1.9 shares previously, the Dow Jones reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber and Grubhub chiefs continued deal talks over weekend.

Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney had indicated previously offer of 1.9 Uber shares for each Grubhub share was too low.

An agreement is still unlikely in next few days, the people told DJ.

Delivery Hero SE and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV have considered possible bids for Grubhub but are unlikely to make an offer for now as Uber appears to be the front-runner, the people said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

uber
Grabhub
food delivery
 