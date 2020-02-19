BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles

Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles

Wed, Feb 19, 2020
[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc said late on Tuesday that it was closing its office in downtown Los Angeles, where the ride-hailing company had employed customer support staff.

The move was reported earlier by the LA Times newspaper, which also added that the step will result in the elimination of about 80 jobs.

"In order to focus our footprint on larger Centre of Excellence locations, we are closing the Uber office in downtown Los Angeles," an Uber spokesman said in an emailed statement.

REUTERS

