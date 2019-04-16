You are here

Home > Garage

VC firm Monk's Hill Ventures names Michele Daoud, Justin Nguyen partners

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 3:37 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

MHV Partner Michele Daoud.jpg
Ms Daoud has invested in and supported several startups including small businesses financing firm Finaxar, artificial intelligence-assisted language learning platform ELSA, and logistics provider Ninja Van.

MHV partner_Justin Nguyen.jpg
Mr Nguyen brings more than two decades of leadership and entrepreneurial experience to his role, having helped launch three successful startups in China and the United States.

SINGAPORE-BASED venture capital firm Monk's Hill Ventures (MHV) has appointed Michele Daoud and Justin Nguyen as partners.

Ms Daoud is the firm's first female partner, and will be based in Singapore. She has invested in and supported several startups including small businesses financing firm Finaxar, artificial intelligence-assisted language learning platform ELSA, and logistics provider Ninja Van. She works with founders to scale their businesses, and sources and structures investments for MHV.

Ms Daoud has experience in emerging markets across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. She previously held leadership positions at online learning platform Udemy, Google and management consulting firm Oliver Wyman. She holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She joined MHV as principal in 2016.

Mr Nguyen brings more than two decades of leadership and entrepreneurial experience to his role, having helped launch three successful startups in China and the United States. He is based in Vietnam, where he spearheads deal sourcing and advises MHV’s portfolio companies in the region.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Nguyen led the firm’s investments in robotics startup OhmniLabs and healthtech startup Jio Health, and serves as an observer on their boards. He joined MHV as an operating adviser in 2016.

“Michele and Justin bring unparalleled operating experience in tech and venture capital as former entrepreneurs and operators themselves. They join us as partners during a transformative time in South-east Asia tech where we are seeing a boom of inspiring entrepreneurs who are tackling real problems and transforming millions of lives,” said Lim Kuo-Yi, co-founder and managing partner at MHV.

Garage

Circles.Life ups its customer referral perks ahead of overseas expansion

Grab to integrate GrabFood into super app with islandwide beta-testing in May

AIDA raises Series A capital from Mastercard, Kuok, SGInnovate; eyes Philippines, Japan

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

WhiteCoat clinches AIA group healthcare deal

Asean's top venture lender InnoVen increases its tempo

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
4 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_jurong_lake_district_160419_68.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Consumer

STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project

Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

HNA unit faces seizures after default on interest payment

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Apr 16, 2019
Real Estate

Sharp drop in Singapore property investment sales in Q1; potential upside ahead: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening