VC firm Monk's Hill Ventures names Michele Daoud, Justin Nguyen partners

SINGAPORE-BASED venture capital firm Monk's Hill Ventures (MHV) has appointed Michele Daoud and Justin Nguyen as partners.

Ms Daoud is the firm's first female partner, and will be based in Singapore. She has invested in and supported several startups including small businesses financing firm Finaxar, artificial intelligence-assisted language learning platform ELSA, and logistics provider Ninja Van. She works with founders to scale their businesses, and sources and structures investments for MHV.

Ms Daoud has experience in emerging markets across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. She previously held leadership positions at online learning platform Udemy, Google and management consulting firm Oliver Wyman. She holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She joined MHV as principal in 2016.

Mr Nguyen brings more than two decades of leadership and entrepreneurial experience to his role, having helped launch three successful startups in China and the United States. He is based in Vietnam, where he spearheads deal sourcing and advises MHV’s portfolio companies in the region.

Mr Nguyen led the firm’s investments in robotics startup OhmniLabs and healthtech startup Jio Health, and serves as an observer on their boards. He joined MHV as an operating adviser in 2016.

“Michele and Justin bring unparalleled operating experience in tech and venture capital as former entrepreneurs and operators themselves. They join us as partners during a transformative time in South-east Asia tech where we are seeing a boom of inspiring entrepreneurs who are tackling real problems and transforming millions of lives,” said Lim Kuo-Yi, co-founder and managing partner at MHV.