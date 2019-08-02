Vietnam's NextTech launches US$10m fund for early-stage startups

VIETNAMESE organisation NextTech Group of Technopreneurs has launched Next100, a US$10 million early-stage startup fund, to inject US$100,000 to US$1 million in each startup.

NextTech Group of Technopreneurs is a group of companies in the emerging digital commerce industry across South-east Asia.

Its investment arm Next100 will work with startups to achieve sustainable growth and differentiation. Startups can also leverage NextTech's ecosystem of close to 20 platforms and more than 10 million customers to quickly penetrate the market and expand in the region.

Next100's recent investments in Vietnam include VayMuon.vn, a peer-to-peer lending platform, HeyU, an instant delivery-on-demand and concierge service platform, and Teky.edu.vn, an edutech academy for children.