 Why did brokers restrict trading in GameStop?, Garage - THE BUSINESS TIMES
BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

SUBSCRIBERS
BT Explains

Why did brokers restrict trading in GameStop?

Garage
BT Explains

Why did brokers restrict trading in GameStop?

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 6:00 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article
rk_GameStop_010221.jpg
rk_GameStop_010221.jpg, by rkhairil
Several brokers operating in Singapore restricted trading in shares for the video game retailer GameStop, cinema chain AMC and headphone maker Koss.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 6:00 AM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article

LAST week’s unexpected price surge for stocks including GameStop, AMC and Koss prompted brokerages in the US to restrict trading for certain counters. Some brokerages in Singapore...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

brokerages
US stocks
Reddit
Purchase this article