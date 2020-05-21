Why VCs need to stress-test their portfolio companies’ sales abilities now

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AS Covid-19 takes its toll on the startup ecosystem, venture capital firms (VCs) are focused on helping their portfolio companies survive the crisis. A recent report from research and policy advisory organisation Start-up Genome says that globally, 41 per cent of startups have less than three...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes